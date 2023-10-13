Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 10122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Sabre Gold Mines Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.
About Sabre Gold Mines
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.
