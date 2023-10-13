Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $417.25.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $196,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,927,000 after buying an additional 269,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,303,000.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $415.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $180.17 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.87.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.