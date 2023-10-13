Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 59,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.84. The stock had a trading volume of 188,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,436,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,436,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.