Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Stock Price Down 18%

Shares of Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) traded down 18% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 68,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 11,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Salona Global Medical Device Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices.

