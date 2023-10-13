Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

SGMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.20. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

