Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 739000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sarama Resources Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

