SBA Communications Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

View Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.49. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.