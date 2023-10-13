Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

