Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $453.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

