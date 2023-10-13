Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 208.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after buying an additional 693,354 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 374,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

