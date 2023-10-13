Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Cut by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 102,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,067. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

