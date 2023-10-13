Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after acquiring an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

