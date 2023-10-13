Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
SCLX stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Scilex has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $16.90.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
