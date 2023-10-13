Secret Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $149,004.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00039783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00151136 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00212615 USD and is down -63.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $131,002.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

