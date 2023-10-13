Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,140 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.59. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

