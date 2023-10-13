Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,813 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after buying an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 458,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 1.7 %

VPG stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $448.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.