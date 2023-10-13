Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $215,213,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $295.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.14. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

