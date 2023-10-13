Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PKBK stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

