Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LCI Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

