Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

TBNK opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $74.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

