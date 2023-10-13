Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $624,000 Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

