Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 529,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $970,850.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,486.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $970,850.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

