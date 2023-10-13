Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 212.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of GRBK opened at $39.90 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

