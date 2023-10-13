Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Myers Industries by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Price Performance

MYE stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Myers Industries

About Myers Industries

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.