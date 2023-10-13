Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,824 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PetIQ by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in PetIQ by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $314.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.19 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

