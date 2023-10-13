Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of EVERTEC worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EVTC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

