Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,149,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $161.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.51 and a 1 year high of $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

