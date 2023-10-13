Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Energizer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Energizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Energizer by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -35.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Truist Financial cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

