Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Select Medical in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Trading Down 3.0 %

Select Medical stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 332,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

