Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -470.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SVC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 26,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

