Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Leigh Mackender Buys 60,313 Shares of Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Leigh Mackender acquired 60,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$53,678.57 ($34,409.34).

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Service Stream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.