Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEVN shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

