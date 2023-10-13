Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $53.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

