Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

