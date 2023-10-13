Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TELUS Stock Down 1.0 %

TU opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $22.08.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.19%.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.