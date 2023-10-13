Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

AbbVie stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

