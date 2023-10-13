Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,419 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $9,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

