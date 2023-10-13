Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,452 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,855,000 after buying an additional 184,388 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $430.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.