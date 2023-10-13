Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 989 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 247,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 87,393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 80,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SMIN stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $302.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

