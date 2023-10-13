Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 1.4 %

Shell stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. 1,828,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $227.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

