Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shengfeng Development Price Performance

Shares of SFWL stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. Shengfeng Development has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

