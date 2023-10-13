Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Shift4 Payments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.28.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 196,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

