Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 27.2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amex Exploration Trading Down 3.8 %

AMXEF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

About Amex Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.