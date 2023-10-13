Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Rises By 177.2%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 177.2% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AmmPower Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of AmmPower stock opened at 0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.12. AmmPower has a 52 week low of 0.06 and a 52 week high of 0.31.

Get AmmPower alerts:

About AmmPower

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.