Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Rises By 177.2%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 177.2% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AmmPower Stock Down 13.5 %
Shares of AmmPower stock opened at 0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.12. AmmPower has a 52 week low of 0.06 and a 52 week high of 0.31.
About AmmPower
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.