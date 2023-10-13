Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 81.8%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

