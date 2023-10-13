Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Drops By 18.3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 897,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Exela Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.56. 70,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

About Exela Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 3,416,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,135 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading

