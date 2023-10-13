Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Drops By 18.3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 897,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Exela Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Exela Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.56. 70,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $96.96.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exela Technologies
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.