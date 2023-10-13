Short Interest in Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Expands By 1,575.0%

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Northern Revival Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 891,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 692,473 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,954,475,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 1,445.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

