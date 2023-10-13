Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Grows By 63.8%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,940,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the September 15th total of 18,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.4 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.76. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -66.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

