Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Expands By 533.3%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,177.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CDL stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $62.51.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.