SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $757.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The company had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 61.53%. Equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,282. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

